Miami Marlins Make Wild Stamp in Baseball History with Comeback Win vs. Colorado Rockies

The 2024 @Marlins:



- 2nd MLB team in modern era to trail by 4+ runs in the 9th & come back to win 3 times in same season (1979 Indians, 4x)



- 2nd MLB team in modern era to trail by 4+ runs in the 9th & come back to win twice vs. same team in same season (1926 Yankees, vs. Det) pic.twitter.com/kjaVRKgm2m