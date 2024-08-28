Miami Marlins Make Wild Stamp in Baseball History with Comeback Win vs. Colorado Rockies
The Miami Marlins scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning on Tuesday night to stun the Colorado Rockies, 9-8, at Coors Field.
In a battle that could go a long way toward deciding the worst team in the National League this season, it was a thrilling game. Miami is now 48-84 while Colorado is 49-84.
The big blasts in the ninth inning came via an RBI double from Jake Burger and then a three-run home run from Jesus Sanchez. The five runs were scored with nobody out as the Marlins just underwent an offensive onslaught.
In the win, Miami joined some extremely rare baseball history. Actually, on multiple fronts. Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The 2024 @Marlins:
- 2nd MLB team in modern era to trail by 4+ runs in the 9th & come back to win 3 times in same season (1979 Indians, 4x)
- 2nd MLB team in modern era to trail by 4+ runs in the 9th & come back to win twice vs. same team in same season (1926 Yankees, vs. Det)
It's been that kind of year for Colorado, who has the worst ninth-inning ERA of any major league team in the last 50 years.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with the first pitch coming at 8:40 p.m. ET. Youngster Max Meyer will pitch for Miami while Kyle Freeland takes the ball for the Rockies.
Meyer is 3-3 with a 5.44 ERA while the veteran Freeland is 3-6 with a 5.70.
