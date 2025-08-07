Miami Marlins Rookie Catcher Makes History With Balance of Speed and Power

Agustin Ramirez played his 89th career game yesterday & had his 2nd multi-SB game to go with his 3 multi-HR games.



The only other players in MLB history to have 3 multi-HR games and 2 multi-SB games before their 90th career game are Duke Kenworthy (88) & Darryl Strawberry (89). pic.twitter.com/8lWXIf7qDL