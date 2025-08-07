Miami Marlins Rookie Catcher Makes History With Balance of Speed and Power
Agustín Ramírez's historic rookie season continued Wednesday, as the 23-year-old catcher achieved a feat not seen in over 40 years.
The Miami Marlins went down 2-0 to the Houston Astros in the top of the first inning, only to vault back ahead in the bottom of the frame. Ramírez's sacrifice fly in the second made it a 4-2 ballgame, and although he didn't come around to score in the fourth, he did add a single and two stolen bases.
Ramírez notched a walk and another single before the game was through, all while the Marlins held on to win 6-4. He is now batting .243 with 17 home runs, 24 doubles, 51 RBIs, seven stolen bases, a .749 OPS and a WAR through 89 games in the big leagues.
Wednesday marked the second multi-stolen base performance of Ramírez's young career.
According to OptaSTATS, Ramírez is one of three players in MLB history with three multi-home run games and two multi-stolen base games before their 90th career game. Duke Kenworthy did so with the Kansas City Packers in 1914, while Darryl Strawberry did it with the New York Mets in 1983.
Ramírez boasts a -0.1 WAR so far this season, in part due to his -10 defensive runs saved behind the plate. The 10 passed balls he has given up lead MLB, and his 9.3% caught stealing percentage is well below average as well.
Looking at his 1.1 offensive WAR and -1.2 defensive WAR, the Marlins may be better off making Ramírez their full-time designated hitter, at least until he can settle things down in the field. His bat and baserunning has been historic, after all, and the youngster has done his best to become a key piece of Miami's future.
The Marlins avoided a sweep Wednesday and are set to open a series with the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. First pitch from Truist Park is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.
