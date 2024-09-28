Miami Marlins' Sparkplug Does Something Not Done in Last Decade of History vs. Blue Jays
On the final Friday of the regular season, the Miami Marlins routed the Toronto Blue Jays 15-5 at Rogers Centre.
With the win, the Marlins are now 60-100 on the season. The Blue Jays fell to 74-86 as they limp to the finish line in a disappointing 2024.
The Marlins had 17 hits in the win, with four of them coming from leadoff hitter Xavier Edwards. The sparkplug went 4-for-6 with four RBI. By hitting three triples, he did something not done in baseball history over the last decade.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Xavier Edwards is the first player in Marlins history to have 3 triples in a game
5th in the wild card era, joining:
7/25/14 Yasiel Puig
6/29/10 Denard Span
4/21/02 Rafael Furcal
9/23/95 Lance Johnson
The Marlins are a generally light-hitting team but Edwards can provide some optimism for the 2025 season with performances like this. The 25-year-old is hitting .327 this year through 257 at-bats. Though he has just one home run, he's got 26 RBI and 31 stolen bases.
The New York native made his major league debut last May.
On the other side, Jose Berrios wrapped up his 2024 season on a sour note. He surrendered six earned runs on three hits. He'll end his year at 16-11 with a 3.60 ERA.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:07 p.m. ET. Xzavion Curry will pitch for Miami while Yariel Rodriguez gets the ball for Toronto.
Curry is 1-2 with a 5.02 ERA while Rodriguez is 1-7 with a 4.41.
