Miami Marlins Trade Deadline Acquisition Connor Norby Makes Franchise History
The Trevor Rogers trade couldn't have gone much worse for the Baltimore Orioles, but the deal seems to be working out swimmingly for the Miami Marlins.
Miami sent the former All-Star starting pitcher to Baltimore just ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, getting top prospects Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers in return. While the Orioles have since optioned Rogers to Triple-A Norfolk, Stowers has established himself as a lineup regular and Norby has been making history for the Marlins.
Norby, who made his MLB debut with the Orioles in June, joined the Marlins' big league roster on Aug. 19. He has since appeared in 12 games, batting .313 with a 1.022 OPS and 0.7 WAR. Through nine games in Baltimore, Norby had been hitting .188 with a .594 OPS and 0.1 WAR.
The 24-year-old infielder has also racked up three home runs and six doubles in Miami. According to MLB Network, Norby's 11 extra-base hits are the most ever through a player's first 12 games with the Marlins.
The Marlins may not have the most extensive record books of the 30 MLB clubs, but from Miguel Cabrera to Giancarlo Stanton and Hanley Ramirez, plenty of stars have called Miami home over the years.
Norby has outdone them all to this point in his young career, providing hope for the future to an organization that had been gutting its once-promising roster over the previous couple of months.
The Marlins, who snuck into the playoffs at 84-78 in 2023, currently boast the worst record in the NL East at 51-86. And for as much good as Norby has done at the plate over the past few weeks, Miami is still just 4-8 since he joined the lineup.
Norby will try to keep his hot streak going when the Marlins start a two-game set with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. He is set to start at third base and bat second in the series opener.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.
