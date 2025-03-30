Miami Marlins Win Via Walk-Off Again, Making Incredible History of Last 120 Years
The Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Sunday afternoon on South Beach. With the win, the Marlins moved to 3-1 on the season while the Pirates dropped to 1-3.
It's not necessarily surprising that the Marlins won, but it is surprising how they won: The win was the third consecutive walk-off win for the Fish, making some incredible history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Today the @Marlins had their 3rd walk-off win of 2025.
They are the first team with 3 walk-off wins in their first series of a season since the Milwaukee Brewers in 1901.
For a team that lost 100 games last season, any bit of positive energy is good. This win came via a walk-off wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth. It was a special day for the franchise in general, as it inducted Jeff Conine into the newly-established team Hall of Fame.
At 3-1, the Marlins will start a new series on Monday afternoon with the division-rival New York Mets. New York is one of the more intriguing teams in baseball this year after signing Juan Soto to the biggest deal in professional sports history.
First pitch of that game is set for 6:40 p.m. ET as left-hander David Peterson takes the hill against former Padres, Guardians and Rockies pitcher Cal Quantrill.
Quantrill is 43-34 for his career with a 4.07 ERA. He's coming off a season in which he went 8-11 with a 4.98 ERA. He's now 30 years old and in his seventh season.
