Miami Marlins Young Pitcher Joins Baseball Hall of Famer in Illustrious History
The Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 on Monday night at loanDepot park. With the win, Miami moved to 10-12 on the season while the loss dropped the Reds to 11-12. Both teams are in third place in their respective divisions.
The story of the night was the dominant pitching performance of Marlins' righty Max Meyer. The 26-year-old Meyer, the former No. 3 overall pick in the draft, went 6.0 dominant innings. He scattered just five hits, walking no one, giving up no runs and striking out 14.
His performance made all sorts of history, including pairing him with Hall of Famer Randy Johnson.
Per @Underdog Fantasy on social media:
"Max Meyer is the second pitcher in MLB history with 14+K and 0 BB in a start of six or fewer IP. The only other: Randy Johnson on June 3, 2001."
A five-time Cy Young winner and a 10-time All-Star, Johnson is one of the best pitchers in baseball history, so to be paired with him is an incredible accomplishment for Meyer.
Injuries have set back Meyer's development, as he's only made 18 career appearances. He's 5-8 with a 4.65 ERA. This year, he's 2-2 with a 2.10.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Meyer's 14 strikeouts are tied for the third-most in franchise history, behind Ricky Nolasco's 16 in 2009 and Livan Hernandez's 15 in Game 5 of the 1997 National League Championship Series.
The two teams will play Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. ET. Edward Cabrera (MIA) will pitch against Nick Martinez (CIN).
