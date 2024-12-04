Mickey Mantle Autographed Card From 1952 Making History at Auction
According to a report from Cllct, a signed Mickey Mantle baseball card from 1952 is on a historic track. The bidding for the card is already nearing $400,000, breaking previous Mantle records, and it could challenge a Jackie Robinson card that sold for nearly $600,000 in 2023.
Per Cllct:
Graded a PSA 3/Auto 10, Goldin’s copy is signed in ballpoint pen and is one of only 20 such examples graded by PSA (compared to more than 2,000 unsigned graded by PSA). As the popularity of signed vintage cards has grown in recent years, punctuated by a record $588,000 sale for a signed 1988 Leaf Jackie Robinson rookie card in August 2023, the demand for high-quality signatures on iconic cards has proven to have legs.
In the case of the Mantle 1952 Topps card, the top price paid for a signed example is $288,000 for a PSA 2/Auto 10 in January 2023. Most recently, a PSA 1/Auto 8 sold for $264,000 in August 2024.
So, this Mantle card will shatter the Mantle market and with two weeks to go, will have a chance at the Robinson mark.
An 18-year veteran, Mantle is one of the most recognizable players in baseball history. He spent his entire career with the Yankees, making 20 All-Star Games (there used to be more than one All-Star Game per season, which is why he made more All-Star Games than seasons played). Mantle was also a three-time MVP, a Gold Glove Award winner, a triple crown winner, a batting champion and a seven-time World Series winner.
A lifetime .298 hitter, Mantle hit 536 career home runs and registered 2,415 hits. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame back in 1974.
The Mantle collectible isn't the only piece of baseball nostalgia we've seen sell for big money recently. Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball from this season recently sold for $4.39 million. Goldin also ran that auction.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.