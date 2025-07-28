Mike Trout Just Became the Third Player in Los Angeles Angels History to Accomplish Rare Feat
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 4-1 on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim to split a four-game series with the division rivals.
The win moves the Halos to 51-55, but they are still in fourth place in the American League West. Seattle is 56-50, and they are now tied for the third and final wild card spot.
Mike Trout made some special history in the victory, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a run scored and two RBIs. The RBIs were the 1,000th and 1,001st of his career. The home run was his 397th.
Per AngelsWin.com on social media:
Congratulations to MikeTrout on his 1,000th career RBI.
He is the third player in @Angels history to reach to reach 1,000 RBI with the club and joins Garret Anderson (1,292) & Tim Salmon (1,016).
Salmon spent 14 years with the Angels in his career, amassing 299 career home runs and the 1,016 RBIs. Shockingly, he never made an All-Star Game, but he did have five seasons of 30 home runs or more. He also drove in 129 runs during the 1997 season and received MVP votes in three different campaigns. He also won the Rookie of the Year Award in 1993 and helped the Angels win their lone World Series in 2002.
Anderson had an excellent career as well, spending 17 years in the big leagues with the Angels, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. He was a three-time All-Star who was pivotal in helping the Halos win the World Series in 2002.
He was a lifetime .293 hitter with 287 home runs. He had 14 seasons of double-digit home runs and five seasons of 20 or more blasts.
Trout is hitting .237 in 2025.
