Mike Trout Just Got Some Company in Unique Baseball History
The Minnesota Twins routed the Kansas City Royals 9-4 on Friday night at Target Field.
With the win, the Twins are now 55-60 while the loss drops the Royals to 57-59.
Joe Ryan, who was not moved at the trade deadline, earned the win for the Twins, going five innings and striking out five. He gave up just one run on four hits. He's now 11-5 with a 2.79 ERA.
Offensively, the Twins were led by Matt Wallner, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double. Rookie Luke Keaschall also put together a big day, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
He also joined a very rare and special club in baseball history, according to @OptaSTATS:
In his first 10 games in the majors, the @Twins' Luke Keaschall has:
.500+ OBP
10+ RBI
5+ SB
In the last 20 years, the only other MLB rookie to put up those numbers over any 10-game span is Mike Trout (2012).
Any time you can join Trout in baseball history, you've done something right. One of the most special players we've ever seen, Trout is an 11-time All-Star, a three-time MVP, a nine-time Silver Slugger and a Rookie of the Year winner. He's got 398 career home runs.
The 22-year-old Keaschall was the No. 49 pick in the MLB Draft in 2023, having played at Arizona State. He's hitting a robust .406 in just 32 at-bats.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Bailey Ober (MIN) will pitch against Noah Cameron (KC).
