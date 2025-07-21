Mike Trout Just Passed Franchise Legend in Los Angeles Angels History

Most career multi-RBI efforts by a player in @Angels franchise history (1961-):

311- Garret Anderson

256- Mike Trout (Via 2 in Sunday's 8-2 victory vs the Phillies)

255- Tim Salmon

208- Brian Downing

187- Albert Pujols

159- Chili Davis

158- Vladimir Guerrero Sr.

139- Darin Erstad pic.twitter.com/re4lwNKRuf