Mike Trout Just Passed Franchise Legend in Los Angeles Angels History
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 on Sunday afternoon to move within a game of .500 at 49-50.
The loss dropped the Phillies to 56-43.
Playing near his hometown in New Jersey, Angels star Mike Trout went 1-for-4 with two RBIs in the win. With the performance, he passed team legend Tim Salmon in organizational history.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most career multi-RBI efforts by a player in @Angels franchise history (1961-):
311- Garret Anderson
256- Mike Trout (Via 2 in Sunday's 8-2 victory vs the Phillies)
255- Tim Salmon
208- Brian Downing
187- Albert Pujols
159- Chili Davis
158- Vladimir Guerrero Sr.
139- Darin Erstad
Salmon spent 14 years with the Angels in his career, amassing 299 career home runs and 1,016 RBIs. Shockingly, he never made an All-Star Game, but he did have five seasons of 30 home runs or more. He also drove in 129 runs during the 1997 season and received MVP votes in three different campaigns. He also won the Rookie of the Year Award in 1993. He helped the Angels win their lone World Series in 2002.
Trout is hitting .241 this season with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs. He's carrying a .363 on-base percentage. One of the best players in baseball history, Trout is a three-time MVP, an 11-time All-Star, a nine-time Silver Slugger and a Rookie of the Year winner. He is two RBIs short of 1,000 for his career.
The Angels will take on the New York Mets on Monday night at Citi Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
TURNING DOWN AN OFFER: According to reports, D-backs star Corbin Carroll will not play for Taiwan at the World Baseball Classic. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC THROW: Ronald Acuna Jr. made one of the most incredible throws ever on Friday night - and it also made history. CLICK HERE:
REGRET INCOMING? The Red Sox traded Quinn Priester to the Brewers this April, and they may come to regret it. CLICK HERE: