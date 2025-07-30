Mike Trout Just Tied a Painful Record in Los Angeles Angels Team History
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 8-5 on Tuesday night, winning their second consecutive game against the American League West rivals.
The win moved the Angels to 53-55 and gave them three straight victories, while the loss dropped Texas to 56-52. They are still one game back of the Seattle Mariners for the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
Angels superstar Mike Trout went 1-for-3 in the win, also drawing a walk and getting hit by a pitch. That hit-by-pitch tied him atop some painful team history, per Angels PR:
Mike Trout was just hit by a pitch for the 105th time in his career, which ties Brian Downing for the most in #Angels history.
Trout was hit in the bottom of the eighth inning, which caused the benches to clear. He was the fourth member of the Halos to be hit by Rangers pitching.
The best all-around player in team history, Trout is hitting .235 this season with 19 home runs. An 11-time All-Star, a nine-time Silver Slugger, a three-time MVP and a Rookie of the Year winner. He's spent the entirety of his 15-year career with the Angels, hitting 397 home runs and driving in 1,001.
As for Downing, he spent 20 years in the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox, Angels and Rangers. A one-time All-Star, he hit .267 for his career with 275 home runs and 1,073 RBIs. He had a .370 lifetime batting average and had six seasons of 20+ home runs.
The Angels will play the Rangers again on Wednesday at 9:38 p.m. ET as Nathan Eovaldi pitches for Texas. Jose Soriano goes for Los Angeles.
