Mike Trout Looking to Tie Hall of Famer in Baseball History as Angels Open Season
The Los Angeles Angels open up the 2025 regular season on Thursday afternoon on the road at the Chicago White Sox.
Both teams are coming off last-place finishes in their respective divisions, with the White Sox completing the worst season in Modern Era history (41-121) in 2024.
On the Angels front, they feel more optimistic heading into this season after a series of positive offseason moves. They went out added a No. 1 starter in Yusei Kikuchi while also adding depth in Kyle Hendricks. They brought in Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada to help the infield while solidifying their lineup with Jorge Soler. Possible future Hall of Famer Kenley Jansen has joined the bullpen as well.
And there's the return of Mike Trout, who played just 29 games a season ago because of injury.
One of the best players in baseball history, Trout has dealt with a bevy of injuries over the last few years. He played just 36 games in 2021, 119 in 2022, 82 in 2023 and those 29 in 2024. A lifetime .299 hitter, Trout is an 11-time All-Star, a three-time MVP, a nine-time Silver Slugger and a Rookie of the Year winner. Even despite the injuries, he's likely a Hall of Famer based on what he accomplished by the age of 30. He's now 33.
He has 378 career home runs and could hit the 400 plateau with a solid season this year. He also has 954 RBI and is just 46 away from 1,000.
Trout is also looking to tie Hall of Famer Frank Robinson in some rare Opening Day history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most times homering in player’s first plate appearance on Opening Day, expansion era (1961):
Frank Robinson: 4
Mike Trout: 3
Vladimir Guerrero Sr.: 3
Jeff Kent: 3
Darryl Strawberry: 3
Brooks Robinson: 3
h/t @EliasSports
If Trout is going to tie Robinson, he'll have to do it against rookie Shawn Burke, who is making the start for Chicago.
Related MLB Stories
FUTURE FOR ADLEY? Adley Rutschman and the Orioles haven't come together on a long-term contract agreement yet, but the bar has been set after Cal Raleigh's extension with the Mariners. CLICK HERE:
JAYS LOOKAHEAD: According to Fastball columnist Brady Farkas, the Toronto Blue Jays are the most intriguing team in baseball this year. Here's why:
PETTITTE BACK IN NY: New York Yankees legend Andy Pettitte will be back in New York for Opening Day on Thursday as he'll throw the ceremonial first pitch. CLICK HERE: