Mike Trout Moves Up Prestigious List in Los Angeles Angels History as Halos Win Monday
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout moved up a very special list in team history as the Halos beat the Boston Red Sox 7-6 on Monday night at Fenway Park.
Trout, who is recently off the injured list, went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, raising his average to .225 and his OPS to .804. Furthermore, he is now second all-time in Angels' team history with regards to hits. Trout now has 1,675 hits, which passed Tim Salmon and he is now only behind Garrett Anderson (2,368).
Though injuries have hampered him over the last five seasons, it should not be forgotten how good Trout has been. An 11-time All-Star and a nine-time Silver Slugger, Trout is also a three-time MVP. A career .297 hitter, he has 388 home runs and 977 RBIs.
In addition to Trout's excellent night, the Angels also got home runs from Zach Neto and Jo Adell, with Adell hitting two blasts.
With the win, the Angels are 27-32 on the season and they are in fourth place in the American League West. The Red Sox are now 29-33 and they are in fourth place in the American League East.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who was signed this offseason, will pitch for the Halos. He's 1-5 with a 3.06 ERA.
Brayan Bello, who has battled injury this season, will take the mound for Boston. He's 2-1 with a 3.83 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
CONTINUING ON: Luke Voit, who led baseball in home runs in the pandemic-2020 season, will continue his career in Japan. CLICK HERE:
ON THE MOVE? Jarren Duran, who won the All-Star Game MVP last year, is drawing trade interest from the San Diego Padres. CLICK HERE:
ELLY THE MAN: Elly De La Cruz, still just 23, is in a rare and elite class of baseball history for the Cincinnati Reds. CLICK HERE: