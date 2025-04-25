Mike Trout Hits Awesome Career Milestone, Now Only Trails One Name in Team History
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Thursday night at Angel Stadium.
With the win, the Halos are now 12-12 on the season and they sit in fourth place in the American League West. The Pirates dropped to 10-16 and sit in last in the National League Central.
Zach Neto led the offensive charge for the Angels, going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, while Logan O'Hoppe also hit his sixth homer of the season.
Mike Trout was 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored, reaching a big personal milestone with his hit.
Per @AngelsPR:
Mike Trout's triple in the 4th inning tonight was his 800th career hit at Angel Stadium.
Only Garret Anderson (1,185) has more hits at The Big A.
Now 33, Trout is almost assuredly the best Angels player in history, even ahead of Shohei Ohtani, who played the first six years of his career there.
A 15-year veteran, Trout is an 11-time All-Star, a nine-time Silver Slugger, a three-time MVP, a Rookie of the Year and a two-time All-Star Game MVP. He has 386 home runs and 970 RBIs. He's a lifetime .297 hitter.
The 52-year-old Anderson spent 17 years in the big leagues with the Angels, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. He was a three-time All-Star who was pivotal in helping the Halos win the World Series in 2002.
He was a lifetime .293 hitter with 287 home runs. He had 14 seasons of double-digit home runs and five seasons of 20 or more blasts.
