Mike Trout Ties Los Angeles Angels Legend in Team History with Another Opening Day Start
The Los Angeles Angels kicked off the 2025 season on a sour note, losing to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday afternoon.
The 8-1 loss featured an Angels bullpen implosion that saw that unit allow five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Halos finished last in the American League West last season, but they hope to turn it around this season after additions of Yusei Kikuchi, Kenley Jansen and Jorge Soler.
Kikuchi suffered the loss, but he did produce a quality start, going 6.0 innings and giving up three runs. Superstar Mike Trout went 0-for-2 with a walk and a hit by pitch in the defeat, but he made some special team history by even playing.
Per Matt Birch of the Angels' PR staff:
Mike Trout is set to tie Garret Anderson's #Angels franchise record with his 13th career #OpeningDay start today.
While Trout is quite possibly the greatest Angels player of all-time, Anderson had an excellent career as well. The 52-year-old spent 17 years in the big leagues with the Angels, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. He was a three-time All-Star who was pivotal in helping the Halos win the World Series in 2002.
He was a lifetime .293 hitter with 287 home runs. He had 14 seasons of double-digit home runs and five seasons of 20 or more blasts.
The Angels and White Sox will resume their series on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:10 p.m. ET. Jose Soriano (LAA) pitches against Jonathan Cannon (CWS).
