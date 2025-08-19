Mike Yastrzemski Joins Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson in Rare History
The Kansas City Royals won again on Monday night, beating the Texas Rangers 4-3 at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals are now 64-61, and they've crept into the playoff race again. They are now just 3.5 games back of the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, who are all tied in the wild card race.
Mike Yastrzemski, who was acquired from the San Francisco Giants, continued his solid production at the top of the order, hitting a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning.
That blast also placed him in some elite baseball history with Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, according to @OptaSTATS:
Mike Yastrzemski hit his 3rd leadoff home run in his 15th game played with the Royals.
The only player in the modern era (since 1901) to hit 3 leadoff home runs in fewer career games with any team is Rickey Henderson who did so in his first 7 games with the Mariners.
One of the greatest players to ever live, Henderson had a 25-year career with the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. He is baseball's all-time leader in stolen bases (1,406) and runs scored (2,295).
He is a member of the 3,000 hit club (3,055) and the 200 home run club (297). Henderson was a 10-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger, a two-time World Series champion, an MVP and a Gold Glove winner.
Henderson spent only 92 games with the Mariners back in the 2000 season, but it was impactful as the Mariners got to the ALCS, losing to the New York Yankees.
Henderson sadly died last December.
As for Yastrzemski, he is hitting .230 with 12 home runs. The Royals and Rangers will play again on Tuesday night.
