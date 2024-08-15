Milwaukee Brewers Rookie Jackson Chourio Crushes Home Run to Make MLB History
Jackson Chourio has been making all kinds of history with the Milwaukee Brewers this season, and the youngster added to his unique resume again on Thursday.
The Brewers were taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field, closing out a four-game home series against the best team in the National League. Chourio, who had already racked up four hits across the first three games against the Dodgers, drew the start in left field and found himself batting second in the finale.
After Brice Turang notched a leadoff double to open the bottom of the first, Chourio put Milwaukee on top with one swing of the bat. The 20-year-old crushed a fastball off Jack Flaherty, sending it 104.9 miles per hour and 421 feet to center field for a two-run home run.
Chourio is now batting .273 with 15 home runs, 53 RBI, 16 stolen bases, a .757 OPS and a 2.6 WAR this season.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Chourio became the sixth player in MLB history to reach 15 home runs and 15 stolen bases at 20 years and 157 days old or younger. Bryce Harper was the last player to achieve the feat, with Adrian Beltre, Andruw Jones, Ken Griffey Jr. and Phil Cavarretta each doing so before him.
Griffey and Beltre are already in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, while Jones was on 61.6% of ballots in his seventh year of eligibility last winter. Harper, barring any unforeseeable circumstances, is sure to make it to Cooperstown as well.
Chourio having Hall of Fame company with his early production at the plate and on the basepaths is certainly a good sign for the Brewers, who signed the outfielder to an eight-year, $82 million contract before he ever took a big league at-bat. He may not be able to challenge Paul Skenes, Jackson Merrill or Shota Imanaga for NL Rookie of the Year honors, but he has established himself as a building block for the future nonetheless.
Milwaukee and Los Angeles are currently tied 3-3 in the fifth inning.
