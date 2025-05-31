Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich Makes Franchise History With Multi-Home Run Game
The Milwaukee Brewers may have already been on their way to victory Friday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, but that didn't stop Christian Yelich from putting the game out of reach – twice.
Yelich crushed a three-run home run in the top of the fifth, giving Milwaukee a 5-1 lead with his 358-foot fly ball to left. The 33-year-old designated hitter came through again in the ninth, making it a 6-2 ballgame with his far more decisive 420-foot solo shot.
Those marked the 11th and 12th home runs of Yelich's season, as well as his 12th multi-home run performance since he joined the Brewers in 2018. According to StatMuse Baseball, that ties Yelich with Richie Sexson and Rob Deer for the ninth-most multi-homer games in franchise history.
Yelich boosted his batting average from .211 to .220 and his OPS from .681 to .721 just on Friday. The veteran is now batting .433 with a 1.452 OPS over his last seven games, looking more like the All-Star he proved he could still be in 2024.
Thanks to Yelich's big night, the Brewers notched their fifth consecutive win. They are now 30-28, which puts the club 2.5 games out of the current playoff picture.
Related MLB Stories
- JUDGE, OHTANI GO YARD: By answering Aaron Judge's first inning home run with one of his own, Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani carved out a spot in the record books for the pair of superstars. CLICK HERE
- METS SNAG ANOTHER W: Francisco Lindor blasted two home runs against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, guiding the New York Mets to their 25th straight win in games in which he goes yard. CLICK HERE
- WOOD ON HISTORIC TEAR: James Wood has 15 home runs, nine stolen bases and a .385 on-base percentage through 56 games this season, helping the Washington Nationals' standout 22-year-old make history. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.