Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich Makes History with Humongous Day at the Plate
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich put together a career night on Friday as Milwaukee rolled over the Minnesota Twins 17-6 at Target Field.
It was just a 3-0 game under the top of the seventh inning, but the Brewers exploded for 14 runs in the final three frames, with the Twins scoring six times in that stretch.
Yelich went 4-for-6 with eight RBIs, making some incredibly impressive history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Christian Yelich’s 8 RBI are the most by a player in a game where he did not homer (RBI official since 1920)
Yelich, 33, has been red-hot of late, hitting .327 over his last 15 games and .400 over his last seven. For the year, he's hitting .252 with 14 homers, 52 RBIs and 11 steals.
A three-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger, Yelich is a two-time batting champion and a Gold Glove winner. He also won the MVP with Milwaukee in 2018.
In addition to his big night, the Brewers got solid contributions from Sal Frelick (3-for-5, two RBIs), Jackson Chourio (2-for-3, three RBIs, three runs scored), and Joey Ortiz (3-for-5, three RBIs).
Rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski earned his second win in as many starts, going six innings and giving up just two earned runs. He walked one and struck out six.
The Brewers are 41-35 on the season while the Twins are 37-38.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. ET. Jose Quintana (MIL) will battle against Simeon Woods-Richardson (MIN).
