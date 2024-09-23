Milwaukee Brewers Do Something Not Done in Last 20 Years of History in Sunday Win
The Milwaukee Brewers made some team history on Sunday afternoon, rallying from eight runs down to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at home. It was the first time in the last 20 years that they had rallied from at least eight runs down to win.
Sarah Langs of MLB.com had the information on social media:
at 8 runs, this is tied for the 2nd-largest comeback win in Brewers/Pilots franchise history, behind only:
4/28/04 vs CIN: trailed by 9
tied w/:
5/20/86 vs CLE
5/10/69 vs WAS
The Brewers won the game, 10-9, in a great sign of resolve. Considering they've already wrapped up the National League Central, they could have just folded but instead they kept fighting. That's something they've done all year under first-year manager Pat Murphy.
Milwaukee is now 89-67 on the season while Arizona dropped to 87-69 in the loss. With regards to the playoffs, Milwaukee is almost assured of being the No. 3 seed in the National League. The Diamondbacks are tied with the New York Mets for the second/third wild card spot. Should Arizona finish with the third spot, they'd play the Brewers in the first round of the playoffs, just like last year.
In this Brewers win, they had a whopping 16 hits. They also scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh and four in the bottom of the eighth to punctuate the comeback.
The Brewers are off on Monday but will be back in action on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch from PNC Park is 6:40 p.m. ET.
