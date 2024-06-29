Milwaukee Brewers' Electric Rookie Joins Rare Baseball History with Grand Slam

at 20 years & 109 days old, Jackson Chourio is the 10th-youngest player with a grand slam since 1900, older than only:



6/3/1964 Tony Conigliaro: 19y 148d

6/11/1954 Al Kaline: 19y 174d

8/22/1912 Eddie Onslow: 19y 187d

4/18/1958 Vada Pinson: 19y 250d

5/16/1936 Phil Cavarretta: 19y… https://t.co/tJysp8eYUN