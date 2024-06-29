Milwaukee Brewers' Electric Rookie Joins Rare Baseball History with Grand Slam
The Milwaukee Brewers beat the division-rival Chicago Cubs on Friday night by a score of 4-2. In the win, Brewers' rookie Jackson Chourio electrified the crowd with a grand slam, which was the only scoring Milwaukee did all night. The blast came in the fourth inning off of veteran righty Jameson Taillon.
Chourio, who entered the season as the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball, made some unique history and did something not done in more than 20 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
at 20 years & 109 days old, Jackson Chourio is the 10th-youngest player with a grand slam since 1900, older than only:
6/3/1964 Tony Conigliaro: 19y 148d
6/11/1954 Al Kaline: 19y 174d
8/22/1912 Eddie Onslow: 19y 187d
4/18/1958 Vada Pinson: 19y 250d
5/16/1936 Phil Cavarretta: 19y 302d
6/21/1956 Harmon Killebrew: 19y 358d
6/15/2003 José Reyes: 20y 4d
6/22/1915 Jimmy Smith: 20y 38d
7/15/1938 Bobby Doerr: 20y 99d
h/t @EliasSports
After struggling at the beginning of the year, the 20-year-old is starting to find his footing in the big leagues. His average is up to .241 and he's got nine homers, 32 RBI and eight stolen bases. He's now posting a .676 OPS and is an everyday player for the Brewers, who currently lead the National League Central.
This was the second time this week he made history, having previously done it while hitting an inside-the-park home run.
The Brewers and Cubs will do battle again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET.
Left-hander Justin Steele will pitch for the Cubs against righty Tobias Myers for Milwaukee. Steele is 0-3 with a 3.08 ERA while Myers is 5-2 with a 3.12.
The Cubs are currently in last place in the division.
