Milwaukee Brewers Executive Makes Team History By Winning Amazing Award
The Milwaukee Brewers put together an incredible 2024 season, winning the National League Central by a whopping 10.0 games. Unfortunately, the Brewers were beaten in the wild card round of the playoffs by the New York Mets, but it shouldn't undermine that Milwaukee had the biggest separation between first and second place of any division in baseball.
Not only did the Brewers win the division, they did it in the face of incredibly long odds as well. Milwaukee traded Corbin Burnes last offseason and also saw pitchers Wade Miley, Brandon Woodruff and Robert Gasser get injured and miss either most or all of the year. They also won despite longtime manager Craig Counsell leaving in free agency. Pat Murphy helmed the ship in his first full season as a big-league manager.
While the players and Murphy certainly deserve a lot of the credit for the Brewers success, general manager Matt Arnold also deserves a round of applause for what he was able to accomplish for this team. As a result of his efforts, Arnold was named the Major League Executive of the Year on Monday.
He is the first Brewers executive to ever win the award.
Per a press release of the organization:
Arnold, 45, completed his ninth season with the Brewers in 2024. He was named the 10th general manager in franchise history on November 19, 2020 and was promoted to his current role on October 27, 2022. He originally joined the organization as vice president and assistant general manager on October 14, 2015.
Hiring Murphy, signing Rhys Hoskins and inking phenom Jackson Chourio to a contract extension were just some of the things that Murphy did to help the Brewers in the last year.
