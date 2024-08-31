Milwaukee Brewers Explode in Ninth Inning on Friday, Join Rare Baseball History
The Milwaukee Brewers, currently leading the National League Central, joined some rare baseball history with an incredible ninth inning on Friday night.
Playing in game two of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds, the Brewers scored 10 runs as part of a 14-0 shellacking.
After winning both games, Milwaukee is now 79-56 for the year. The Reds, one of the biggest disappointments in baseball, are now 64-72.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
the Brewers are the first team to score 10+ runs in a 9th inning since the Red Sox on 5/7/17
it’s the 13th such 9th inning in the divisional era (1969)
The Brewers scored runs in the ninth via a Rhys Hoskins single, a Willy Adames home run, an Andruw Monasterio double, a Sal Frelick double, a Brice Turang double, a Blake Perkins sac fly and a William Contreras home run.
It's truly been an incredible year for Milwaukee, who was picked as a team to regress before the season. They traded away ace starter Corbin Burnes and Adrian Houser. They then lost Brandon Woodruff to a season-ending injury and saw the same thing happen to Wade Miley and Robert Gasser.
Yet, here they are under first-year manager Pat Murphy.
The Brewers and Reds will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:15 p.m. ET. Frankie Montas will take the ball for Milwaukee while the Reds haven't named a starter as of this posting.
Montas, who pitched for the Reds at the beginning of the year, is now 6-9 this season with a 4.64 ERA.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.