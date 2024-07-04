Milwaukee Brewers' Former MVP Accomplishes Something Only Done Once in Team History
By earning a starting spot in the outfield for the National League at the upcoming All-Star Game, Milwaukee Brewers' outfielder Christian Yelich joined a very limited group in team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Christian Yelich will be the 2nd Brewers player to start multiple ASGs in the OF, joining Ryan Braun (4)
Though he was on the injured list earlier this season, the 32-year-old Yelich is hitting .333 through his 61 games played. He's got nine home runs and is certainly a big reason why the Brewers are in first place in the National League Central.
In his 12th year in the big leagues, this will be the third All-Star appearance for Yelich in his career. He previously made the All-Star team in 2018 and 2019. He also won the MVP Award in that 2018 season. This is the seventh year for Yelich with the Brewers after he previously spent five years with the Miami Marlins.
A lifetime .288 hitter, Yelich won a batting title in 2019. He's got 202 career homers as well, having surpassed the 200-homer threshold this season. His .333 batting average is currently leading the National League and would put him in a position to win a second batting crown if he can keep it up.
The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set for Tuesday, July 16. It will be played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. That serves as the home of the Texas Rangers. The home run derby will be contested the night before.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.