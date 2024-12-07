Willy Adames Breaks Buster Posey's Record For Largest Contract in SF Giants History
The San Francisco Giants made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason Saturday, making franchise history in the process.
As was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Giants have agreed to a seven-year, $182 million contract with free agent Willy Adames, pending a physical. Adames was the top shortstop on the open market, and he immediately plugs the hole left when franchise cornerstone Brandon Crawford joined the St. Louis Cardinals last offseason.
Adames' contract is tied for the largest handed out to a free agent so far this winter, coming in right alongside the one the Los Angeles Dodgers gave to two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell last month. It is also the third-largest free agent contract ever signed by a Dominican-born player, trailing only Albert Pujols and Robinson Cano.
While that is likely to be surpassed by Juan Soto in the coming days, Adames set another record with his big-time payday.
Prior to Saturday, the richest contract the Giants had ever forked over was an eight-year, $167 million deal with catcher Buster Posey. In an ironic twist, Posey is the one who helped Adames break his own record 11 years later, considering he stepped in as San Francisco's president of baseball operations back on Sept. 30.
Posey led contract negotiations with Matt Chapman a month earlier, when he was only on the Giants' board of directors. He ultimately convinced ownership to shell out a six-year, $151 million extension for the All-Star third baseman, and he has done the same with Adames.
San Francisco might not be done spending yet, either, and Adames' record could be short-lived. The Giants have been heavily tied to free agent starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, whose contract could exceed $200 million.
Adames and Burnes were teammates on the Milwaukee Brewers, before the latter got traded to the Baltimore Orioles in February.
In 161 games this season, Adames hit .251 with 32 home runs, 112 RBI, 21 stolen bases, a .794 OPS and a 3.1 WAR, finishing 10th in NL MVP voting. Adames previously finished 16th in the NL MVP race back in 2021, when the Brewers acquired him in a midseason trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The power-hitting shortstop turned 29 years old in September.
