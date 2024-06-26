Milwaukee Brewers' Hurler Joins Hall of Famer in Baseball History
The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Tuesday night as pitcher Bryse Wilson joined a Hall of Famer in some rare baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Last 2 relief outings for the ' Bryse Wilson:
June 15 vs. Cin: 5.1 IP, 0 R, W
Tonight vs. Tex: 6.0 IP, 0 R, W
He's the first MLB pitcher to toss 5.0+ shutout innings and earn the win in consecutive relief appearances since Dennis Eckersley did it from June 6-10, 1987.
Wilson came in in relief of opener Hoby Milner to surrender just three hits and no walks while striking out four. In getting the win, he's now 5-3 with a 3.89 ERA. His contributions have been incredibly valuable given that the Brewers have lost starters Brandon Woodruff, Wade Miley and Robert Gasser to injury for the season. They just acquired former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel on Tuesday in a mini trade with the Seattle Mariners.
In his seventh major league season with the Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Brewers, he's 20-20 lifetime with a 4.63 ERA.
The Brewers are one of the best stories in baseball, sitting at 47-33 right now through 80 games of the season. The World Champion Rangers are now 37-42 on the year and sit 6.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners in the American League West.
The two teams will play an afternoon contest on Wednesday with first pitch coming at 2:10 p.m. ET.
Nathan Eovaldi will pitch for Texas while the Brewers haven't announced a starter as of this posting.
