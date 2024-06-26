Milwaukee Brewers' Hurler Joins Hall of Famer in Baseball History

Last 2 relief outings for the @Brewers' Bryse Wilson:



June 15 vs. Cin: 5.1 IP, 0 R, W

Tonight vs. Tex: 6.0 IP, 0 R, W



He's the first MLB pitcher to toss 5.0+ shutout innings and earn the win in consecutive relief appearances since Dennis Eckersley did it from June 6-10, 1987.