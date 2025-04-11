Milwaukee Brewers' Jackson Chourio Joined Baseball Legends in Incredible History This Week

The @Brewers' Jackson Chourio over his last 3 games:



12 RBI

6 XBH

3 HR

2 2B

1 SB



Since RBI became official in 1920, the only other MLB players to hit those marks over a 3-game span are Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig & Shohei Ohtani.