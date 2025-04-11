Milwaukee Brewers' Jackson Chourio Joined Baseball Legends in Incredible History This Week
The Milwaukee Brewers lost to the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Thursday afternoon, falling to 7-6 on the season.
After the win, the Rockies are now 3-9.
Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio went 1-for-4 in the defeat, but in the three games prior? He joined a very special group in baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The @Brewers' Jackson Chourio over his last 3 games:
12 RBI
6 XBH
3 HR
2 2B
1 SB
Since RBI became official in 1920, the only other MLB players to hit those marks over a 3-game span are Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig & Shohei Ohtani.
That's clearly elite company to be in, and it shows the kind of talent that Chourio has. Still just 21 years old, he made his major league debut last season. Thus far, he's hitting .310 with four homers, 16 RBIs and a stolen base.
He hit 21 homers last season while stealing 22 and led the Brewers to a National League Central crown. Milwaukee is looking to repeat this season, but they are being tested after losing Willy Adames in free agency and after the rash of pitching injuries they've seen so far.
Milwaukee is back in action on Friday night as they travel to Arizona to take on the Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. Because of the pitching issues, the Brewers have not named a starting pitcher as of this posting.
The Diamondbacks will go with Eduardo Rodriguez. The veteran, who signed with Arizona before the 2024 season, is 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
HIT STREAK KEEPS GOING: Jacob Wilson of the Athletics is out to an excellent start to this career. He's got a 13-game hit streak, which is right up there in A's history for the start of a season. CLICK HERE:
CHILLY TEMPS!: The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays played a game in 35 degrees this week, marking one of the coldest games in Fenway Park history. CLICK HERE:
FUTURE STAR: James Wood put up a historic performance for the Nationals on Tuesday which put him in a special class with Juan Soto and Bryce Harper. CLICK HERE: