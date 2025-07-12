Jacob Misiorowski's All-Star Selection Makes Baseball History
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski was named as a replacement player for the National League All-Star team on Friday night, making history as a result.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Jacob Misiorowski’s 5 games are the fewest by an All-Star at the time of an ASG he was on the roster for
Surpassing: 2024 Paul Skenes, 11
h/t @EliasSports
Misiorowski is replacing Chicago Cubs' lefty Matthew Boyd. Given pitcher unvailability, and players wanting to recuperate from the first half, several players have bowed out of the All-Star Game, which opened the door for Misiorowski. Some will argue that he's not a worthy selection because of a limited sample size, but his inclusion is a good showcase for one of the best talents in the sport.
The 23-year-old has gone 4-1 with a 2.81 ERA through his five starts, striking out 33 over 25.2 innings. Armed with one of the best fastballs in the league, he regularly flashes triple-digit velocity, and he featured a 97 mph slider in his last start.
A second-round pick in 2022, he's still ranked on MLB Pipeline's 100 prospect list at No. 21.
Milwaukee enters play on Saturday at 54-40 and just one game behind the Cubs in the National League Central. They will take on the Washington Nationals at 4:10 p.m. ET. Brandon Woodruff, a longtime ace for Milwaukee, will make his first home start since 2023. He's 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA.
Shinnosuke Ogasawara will take the ball for Washington. The 27-year-old rookie is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA.
