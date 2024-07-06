Milwaukee Brewers Keep Making History as Grand Slams Keep Piling Up
The Milwaukee Brewers were beaten by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night but that didn't stop them from joining some awesome baseball history in the process.
Rhys Hoskins hit a grand slam in the 8-5 defeat, which cued the history for Pat Murphy's team.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
the Brewers are the third team since 1900 with 6 grand slams in a 13-game span, joining the 2020 Padres (2 overlapping spans) & 1996 Expos
h/t @EliasSports
That is already the seventh grand slam of the season for Milwaukee, who is in first place in the National League Central. It was the 12th homer of the season for Hoskins, who signed with the Brewers in the offseason.
The Brewers are 52-37 on the year which makes them one of the most surprising teams in all of baseball. After losing manager Craig Counsell in free agency, trading away Corbin Burnes and losing Brandon Woodruff to injury for the season, the Brewers weren't expected to contend. Furthermore, they've lost pitchers Wade Miley and Robert Gasser to season-ending injuries too.
The seven grand slams for Milwaukee are already the fourth most in a season in team history, and they have nearly a half a season to go to try to break the record (10 in 1995). After the win, the Dodgers are now 54-35 and they continue to lead the National League West.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. E.T. Freddy Peralta (MIL) pitches against James Paxton (LAD).
