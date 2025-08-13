Milwaukee Brewers Make History Not Seen in Last Decade as Win Streak Rolls On
The Milwaukee Brewers roughed up the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-0 on Tuesday night, running their impressive winning streak to 11 games. The owners of the best record in baseball, they are now 75-44, a whopping 31 games over .500.
Milwaukee also accomplished not seen in the last decade of baseball history, as they now have two winning streaks of 11 games or more in the same season. Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
THE BREWERS
13th team with multiple win streaks of at least 11 games in a season since 1900, joining:
2015 TOR
1954 CLE
1935 CHC
1931 PHA
1927 PIT
1926 NYY
1916 NYG
1909 PIT
1906 CHC
1906 Highlanders (now NYY)
1904 NYG
1903 PIT
Not only did the Brewers win, they roughed up National League Cy Young candidate Paul Skenes, getting him out after just four innings. He gave up four earned runs on six hits, walking two and striking out just four. His season ERA is now at 2.13 as he fell to 7-9.
Offensively, Milwaukee scored in six different innings and pounded out 15 hits. Sal Frelick, William Contreras, Christian Yelich and Joey Ortiz all had multi-hit games, with Frelick, Andrew Vaughn, Yelich, Brice Turang and Caleb Durbin all homering.
On the mound, Freddy Peralta spun six scoreless innings, giving up just three hits. He walked one and struck out seven, improving to 14-5 with a 2.90 ERA.
The two teams will finish out their series on Wednesday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. ET. Brandon Woodruff will pitch for Milwaukee while Mitch Keller takes the ball for the Pirates.
Woodruff is 4-0 with a 2.29 ERA.
