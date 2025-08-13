Milwaukee Brewers Make History Not Seen in Last Decade as Win Streak Rolls On

THE BREWERS



13th team with multiple win streaks of at least 11 games in a season since 1900, joining:



2015 TOR

1954 CLE

1935 CHC

1931 PHA

1927 PIT

1926 NYY

1916 NYG

1909 PIT

1906 CHC

1906 Highlanders (now NYY)

1904 NYG

1903 PIT https://t.co/739D6BIfIp