Milwaukee Brewers Make History With Efficient Offensive Explosion
In the first weekend of the 2025 regular season, the Milwaukee Brewers were on the wrong end of a historic offensive explosion from the New York Yankees.
The Brewers turned the tables in a big way this week.
Since starting 0-4, Milwaukee is on a 7-1 tear. Between their series finale against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday and the first two games of their series with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Brewers have racked up 32 runs.
A whopping 17 of those runs came on Wednesday night, when catcher William Contreras, left fielder Jackson Chourio and designated hitter Christian Yelich each slugged home runs. Milwaukee left just two men on base during the game, batting 8-for-14 with runners in scoring position.
Over the last three games combined, the Brewers have only stranded eight runners on base.
According to OptaSTATS, that is good for the fewest runners left on base by any MLB that has scored 30-plus runs in a three-game span in the live ball era, which dates back to 1920.
The Brewers and Rockies will close out their series at 3:10 p.m. ET on Thursday.
