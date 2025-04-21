Milwaukee Brewers Make Multiple Rounds of History on Bases in Sunday Rout of A's
The Milwaukee Brewers routed the Athletics on Sunday afternoon, winning 14-1 at American Family Field.
The win moved the Brewers to 12-10 overall while the loss dropped the A's to 10-12. At 10-12, the Athletics are in last place in the American League West.
The Brewers put together a 16-hit attack in the win, with six players reigstering multi-hit games. Rhys Hoskins hit his third homer of the season as well.
However, it wasn't just the hits and runs that stood for Milwaukee, it was the stolen bases. The Brew Crew stole nine bases in all in the win, with six coming in the first inning alone.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, they are the first team in the Divisional Era (since 1969) to steal six bases in one inning. Brice Turang stole two bases with Christian Yelich, Hoskins, William Contreras and Sal Frelick each contributing one.
The nine total stolen bases are the most ever for the Brewers in a single game as well.
Milwaukee won the National League Central last season, but has been beset by injuries to the pitching staff this year. However, they just keep finding ways to remain relevant and interesting and should continue to be in the mix in the division race.
The Brewers will begin a difficult series against the San Francisco Giants on Monday, with first pitch from Oracle Park coming at 9:45 p.m. ET. The Brewers will take on old friend Willy Adames, who signed with San Francisco in the offseason.
Quinn Priester (MIL) will pitch against Robbie Ray (SF).
Related MLB Stories
NO PHONES, PLEASE: Jazz Chisholm Jr. was suspended for a game for violation of the league's social media policy. CLICK HERE:
NO MONEY TALK YET: According to a report, the Cubs and Kyle Tucker are not talking about a contract extension yet. CLICK HERE:
LANDLORDS vs. TENANTS: It was always going to seem weird watching the Tampa Bay Rays play outdoors during the 2025 season, but it's especially odd seeing them play the New York Yankees in THEIR home at Steinbrenner Field. We all need to be grateful this was an option. Here is Tom Brew's column. CLICK HERE