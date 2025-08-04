Milwaukee Brewers Move to 23 Games Over .500 as Offense Joins Rare Team History
The Milwaukee Brewers moved to a whopping 23 games over .500 on Sunday with a lopsided 14-3 win over the Washington Nationals.
The Brewers, who continue to lead the National League Central, are now 67-44, while the Nationals are the inverse at 44-67.
It was a fantastic series overall for Milwaukee, who earned a sweep and scored 38 runs total in the three games. They also made some team history with their weekend performance, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most runs in a 3-game span, Brewers history:
6/29-7/1/99: 40
4/7-9/78: 40
7/16-18/96: 39
8/1-3/25: 38
4/8-11/78: 38
4/20-22/10: 36
6/11-13/96: 36
Sunday's win saw the Brewers pound out 25 hits, with Brice Turang, Andrew Vaughn, Christian Yelich, Isaac Collins, Blake Perkins, Caleb Durbin, Joey Ortiz and Brandon Lockridge all recording multi-hit efforts. Turang hit two home runs, giving him eight on the campaign.
Logan Henderson, filling in for the injured Jacob Misiorowski, went 4.1 innings on the mound, giving up just one earned run on three hits. He walked two and struck out four, while Aaron Ashby got the win ofter throwing 1.2 innings of scoreless relief.
The Brewers will be back in action on Monday night when they take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET as Quinn Priester, who was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in April, pitches against Erick Fedde, who was just acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals.
Priester has been a revelation for the Brewers, going 10-2 with a 3.27 ERA. Fedde is 3-11 with a 5.33.
