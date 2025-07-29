Milwaukee Brewers Phenom Keeps Making History with High-Octane Fastball
The Milwaukee Brewers overcame an early 3-0 deficit to beat the Chicago Cubs 8-4 on Monday night at American Family Field.
With the win, the Brewers are now 63-43 and one game ahead of Chicago in the competitive National League Central race.
Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski struggled early, giving up three runs in the top of the first inning, but he rebounded to strike out seven over four total frames. He walked two as his ERA raised to 2.70.
Despite his early issues, 'The Miz' continued to impress with his high-octane fastball, which continues to make history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most 101.0+ mph pitches as SP under pitch tracking (2008 including playoffs):
Hunter Greene: 141
Jacob deGrom: 54
Justin Verlander: 52
Jacob Misiorowski: 46
Yordano Ventura: 37
Jordan Hicks: 34
Noah Syndergaard: 31
Misiorowski has made 7 starts.
An All-Star this season, Misiorowski has struck out 47 batters in 33.1 major league innings. He's made seven starts and sits at 4-1.
Beyond him, the Brewers emptied the bullpen, throwing seven different relievers to close out the victory. Trevor Megill earned the save, his 24th of the campaign.
Offensively, Milwaukee got home runs from Andrew Vaughn, Sal Frelick and Christian Yelich. All-Star Matthew Boyd took the loss for Chicago and is now 11-4.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET. Right-hander Quinn Priester takes the ball for Milwaukee while Collin Rea pitches for the Cubs.
Priester has been a revelation, going 9-2 with a 3.28 ERA. Rea is 8-4.
