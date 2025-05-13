Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher Joins Rare Group in History Among Dominican-Born Players
The Milwaukee Brewers lost 5-0 to the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night, dropping to 20-22 on the season. After winning the division by 10 games last season, Milwaukee is now in fourth in the National League Central race.
Cleveland improved to 24-17 and is in second place in the American League Central.
Right-hander Freddy Peralta suffered the loss for the Brewers after giving up four earned runs in 5.1 innings. He walked three and struck out four in falling to 4-3 with a 2.66 ERA.
Though his outing was less than stellar, Peralta still joined some unique history among Dominican-born players, according to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital.
He now has 1,001 strikeouts, which makes him one of just 23 players from the DR to accomplish that feat. Pedro Martinez (3,154) has the most.
Peralta, 28, is an eight-year veteran of the Brewers, making his debut in 2018. He's gone 57-39 lifetime with an impressive 3.72 ERA. He's got three seasons of double-digit wins and was an All-Star in 2021.
Given the Brewers injury situation on the mound, Peralta's presence is extra important. They are without Brandon Woodruff, Aaron Ashby, and Robert Gasser, who are all out with injury.
The Brewers and Guardians will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:10 p.m. ET. Quinn Priester will take the ball for Milwaukee while left-hander Logan Allen will pitch for Cleveland.
Allen has gone 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA thus far while Priester is 1-1 with a 5.08.
