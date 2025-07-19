Milwaukee Brewers Pitchers on Hot Streak That Stands Alone in MLB History Books
The Milwaukee Brewers carried their pre-All-Star break momentum into the second half on Friday, staying hot against the Los Angeles Dodgers thanks to continued dominance on the mound.
Quinn Priester tossed 6.0 scoreless innings, racking up 10 strikeouts while allowing just three hits. It wasn't anything out of the ordinary for the Brewers, who have had similar outings from Freddy Peralta, Jacob Misiorowski, Brandon Woodruff and Jose Quintana as of late.
Even though Milwaukee's offense only scored two runs, it was enough to clinch them the 2-0 victory, making it eight wins in a row for the club.
According to OptaSTATS, the Brewers are the first team in MLB history to go on an eight-game winning streak while recording at least 85 strikeouts, allowing fewer than 45 hits and giving up fewer than 15 runs.
With the Boston Red Sox losing to the Chicago Cubs on Friday, the Brewers now own the longest active winning streak in MLB. The Seattle Mariners rank second with four wins in a row.
Peralta will be tasked with keeping the ball rolling against the Dodgers on Saturday. First pitch from Los Angeles is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET.
