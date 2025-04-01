Milwaukee Brewers Pitching Staff Makes Dreadful History Through First Four Games of Season
After getting ripped all weekend long by the New York Yankees, the Milwaukee Brewers were pounded again on Monday, losing 11-1 against the Kansas City Royals in the team's home opener.
The Royals scored three times in the first inning and six times in the seventh en route to the victory. They are 2-2 while the Brewers are now 0-4.
The Royals hit two home runs in the win, getting blasts from Michael Massey and Salvador Perez. Elvin Rodriguez took the loss for Milwaukee, giving up four earned runs in four innings. While his stat line wasn't great, it's just a continuation of pitching woes for Milwaukee.
Per baseball statistician Jay Cuda on social media:
the brewers (0-4) are the first team in baseball history to have a team ERA over 12.00 after the first 4 games
You're just not going to win many games like that. However, some of the Brewers issues can be placed on injury: The team has seen multiple pitchers hit the injured list in the early going, including Aaron Ashby, Aaron Civale, Robert Gasser, DL Hall, and Tobias Myers. Brandon Woodruff is also still not quite back yet from shoulder surgery that cost him the entire 2024 season. Frankie Montas and Wade Miley left in free agency during the offseason.
The Brewers will get another crack at it on Tuesday night when they host the Royals at 7:40 p.m. ET. Michael Lorenzen will be on the hill for Kansas City while 26-year-old Chad Patrick pitches for the Brewers.
