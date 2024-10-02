Milwaukee Brewers Rookie Joins Bryce Harper in Baseball History with Game One Performance
The Milwaukee Brewers lost against the New York Mets on Tuesday afternoon in Game 1 of the National League wild card series.
With the 8-4 loss, the Brewers are one loss away from elimination despite winning the National League Central.
Milwaukee had a 2-0 lead after just one inning but couldn't hold it, as New York stormed back to take a 3-2 lead in the second. Furthermore, the Brewers had a 4-3 lead after four, but the Mets scored five times in the fifth to take the 8-4 lead and never let it go.
Though the loss was a disappointment for Milwaukee, it was a success for Brewers rookie Jackson Chourio, who went 2-for-4 in his postseason debut. He also had an RBI, also doing something not done since Bryce Harper back in 2012.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
at 20 years & 204 days, Jackson Chourio is the youngest player with multiple hits in a postseason game since Bryce Harper in 2012 NLDS G5 (19y, 362d)
Chourio entered the season as the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball and certainly lived up to the billing. After a slow start to the year, he ended up hitting .275 with 21 homers, 79 RBI and 22 stolen bases.
He figures to feature prominently in the National League Rookie of the Year race alongside Jackson Merrill (San Diego Padres) and Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates). Shota Imanaga of the Cubs should also be in that race.
The Brewers will look to keep their season alive on Wednesday night when they take on the Mets again at 7:38 p.m. ET.
