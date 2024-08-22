Milwaukee Brewers Rookie Joins Very Rare Baseball History of the Last 25 Years
The Milwaukee Brewers lost on Wednesday to the St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 10-6. The big blast was the Nolan Arenado walk-off grand slam, but the Cardinals scored eight runs in the final four innings to earn the victory.
The Brewers are still in first place in the National League Central at 73-53, but it was a disappointing loss against a divisional opponent.
Despite the loss, Brewers rookie Jackson Chourio continues to turn it on in the second half of the season, going 4-for-5 with a triple, a stolen base and two RBI.
Chourio, who entered the year as the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball, is now hitting .274 with 15 homers, 55 RBI and 18 stolen base. Though Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates) and Jackson Merrill (San Diego Padres) have the inside track at the Rookie of the Year Award, Chourio will receive votes and consideration.
And according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Chourio's performance on Tuesday earned him a rare spot in baseball history of the last quarter century.
at 20 years & 163 days, Jackson Chourio is the youngest player with a 4-hit game since Juan Soto on 6/29/18
only others to do so at that young an age or younger since 2000:
2014 Rougned Odor
2012 Bryce Harper
2010 Starlin Castro (3 games)
2003 Miguel Cabrera
The Brewers are back in action against the Cardinals on Thursday afternoon. First pitch from Busch Stadium is set for 2:15 p.m. ET as Freddy Peralta (MIL) goes up against veteran Miles Mikolas (STL).
