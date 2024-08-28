Milwaukee Brewers Rookie Makes Some Home Run History with Latest Blast
The Milwaukee Brewers lost to the San Francisco Giants 5-4 on Tuesday night in Milwaukee. The win put the Giants over .500 again at 67-66 while the dross dropped Milwaukee to 75-56..
Though they lost, the game was still a fun one for Brewers rookie Jackson Chourio, who went 1-for-5 with a massive home run that took a portion out of the team's scoreboard. He had two RBI and a run scored in the effort.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Chourio's home run traveled 449 feet. That was good enough for fifth on this list in recent history.
youngest players with a 445+ ft HR under Statcast (2015):
5/14/19 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 20y, 59d — 451 ft
5/3/18 Ronald Acuña Jr.: 20y, 136d — 451 ft
8/1/19 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 20y, 138d — 450 ft
Today Jackson Chourio: 20y, 169d — 449 ft
Chourio entered the season as the No. 2 prospect in the sport and though he struggled early, he's made an incredible impact. At just the age of 20, Chourio is hitting .272 with 16 homers, 59 RBI and 19 stolen bases. He has a .762 OPS.
He figures to be in contention for the National League Rookie of the Year, though he also figures to finish behind both Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates) and Jackson Merrill (San Diego Padres).
The Brewers will play the Giants again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 8:10 p.m. ET. Rookie Kyle Harrison will pitch for the Giants while veteran Freddy Peralta goes for Milwaukee.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.