Milwaukee Brewers Rookie Looking to Join Rare Team History with Major Award Win
Congratulations are in order for Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jackson Chourio, who was named a finalist for the National League Rookie of the Year Award on Monday night.
Chourio made his debut on Opening Day at just the age of 19. He's joined as a Rookie of the Year finalist by Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates) and Jackson Merrill (San Diego Padres).
If Chourio were to win, he'd be the fourth different Brewers player to take home the award.
Per MLB.com:
The Brewers have had three Rookies of the Year, from Pat Listach in 1992 when Milwaukee was still an American League town to Ryan Braun in 2007 and Devin Williams in ’20.
Entering the season as the No. 2 overall prospect in baseball, Chourio put together a banner rookie year. He hit .275 in the regular season with 21 homers, 79 RBI and 22 stolen bases. Though the Brewers were eliminated in the wild card round of the playoffs, Chourio put together an outstanding three-game playoff run as well. He had two home runs in Game 2 of the wild card series against the New York Mets.
Chourio looks like a true building block for Milwaukee and a guy that could end up becoming one of the best overall players in the National League. He's already immensely important to the lineup and will only get more important if Willy Adames leaves in free agency.
The winners of the Rookie of the Year Award are announced on Nov. 18. Luis Gil, Colton Cowser and Austin Wells are the finalists in the American League.
