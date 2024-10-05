Milwaukee Brewers Rookie Pitcher Joined Rare Baseball History in Wild Card Round
The Milwaukee Brewers lost to the New York Mets on Thursday night in the National League wild card round. The loss ended the season for Milwaukee in that round for the second consecutive year. The Brewers won the National League Central against long odds, but it's still a disappointment to fizzle out like this.
The Mets have moved onto the National League Division Series, where they will meet the Philadelphia Phillies.
In the Game 3 that cost them the series, the Brewers got a historically great start from rookie right-hander Tobias Myers on the mound. Myers went 5.0 shutout innings and struck out five.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, here's how the history factored into it:
scoreless start of 5+ IP in in winner-take-all postseason game, rookies :
2024 NLWCS G3 Tobias Myers
1909 WS G7 Babe Adams (SHO)
h/t @EliasSports
The 26-year-old made his major league debut back on April 3rd of this season. He helped keep the rotation afloat in the wake of season-ending injuries to Robert Gasser, Brandon Woodruff and Wade Miley. Furthermore, the Brewers also had gotten rid of Adrian Houser, Eric Lauer and Corbin Burnes in the offseason, so his contributions were needed even more.
For the year, Myers went 9-6 with a 3.00 ERA over 27 starts. He struck out 127 batters in 138.0 innings. Given the excellent start to his career, he's likely to assume a starting rotation spot in 2025 as well.
Myers was a former sixth-round pick of the Orioles back in the 2016 draft.
