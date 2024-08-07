Fastball

Milwaukee Brewers Shortstop Climbs List in Team History with Big Game Tuesday

The Milwaukee Brewers throttled the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night as Willy Adames provided some historic sparks at the plate.

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates after a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park on Aug. 6.
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates after a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park on Aug. 6. / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Milwaukee Brewers throttled the Atlanta Braves 10-0 on Tuesday night to move to 63-49 on the year. One of the best stories in all of baseball, the Brewers lead the National League Central despite massive attrition in the starting rotation.

In the win, Collin Rea went 7.0 shutout innings and struck out nine. He's now 10-3 on the year with a 3.38 ERA. He allowed just five hits.

Offensively, the Brewers pounded out 16 hits and had six players who recorded multi-hit efforts. Willy Adames led the way by going 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI. He now has 19 homers and 75 RBI on the season.

According to @StatsCentre on social media, Adames moved up an impressive list in team history with the big performance.

Most career 4+ RBI efforts with the @Brewers franchise (1969-):
43- Ryan Braun
25- Robin Yount
23- Cecil Cooper
19- Gorman Thomas
18- Greg Vaughn
18- Geoff Jenkins
18- Richie Sexson
17- Ben Oglivie
16- Willy Adames
16- Paul Molitor
16- Rob Deer
16- Dave Nilsson
16- Prince Fielder

Adames is in the seventh year of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays and Brewers. A Dominican Republic native, he's a .248 career hitter who is hitting .252 this season. Given his power production, he'll be one of the more coveted free agents on the market this offseason. He's 28-years-old and should be looking at a lucrative multi-year deal in free agency.

The Brewers and Braves will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:20 p.m. ET. Freddy Peralta (MIL) will pitch against Chris Sale (ATL).

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

