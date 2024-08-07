Milwaukee Brewers Shortstop Climbs List in Team History with Big Game Tuesday

Most career 4+ RBI efforts with the @Brewers franchise (1969-):

43- Ryan Braun

25- Robin Yount

23- Cecil Cooper

19- Gorman Thomas

18- Greg Vaughn

18- Geoff Jenkins

18- Richie Sexson

17- Ben Oglivie

16- Willy Adames

16- Paul Molitor

16- Rob Deer

16- Dave Nilsson

16- Prince Fielder pic.twitter.com/6EADM2GxVq