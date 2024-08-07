Milwaukee Brewers Shortstop Climbs List in Team History with Big Game Tuesday
The Milwaukee Brewers throttled the Atlanta Braves 10-0 on Tuesday night to move to 63-49 on the year. One of the best stories in all of baseball, the Brewers lead the National League Central despite massive attrition in the starting rotation.
In the win, Collin Rea went 7.0 shutout innings and struck out nine. He's now 10-3 on the year with a 3.38 ERA. He allowed just five hits.
Offensively, the Brewers pounded out 16 hits and had six players who recorded multi-hit efforts. Willy Adames led the way by going 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI. He now has 19 homers and 75 RBI on the season.
According to @StatsCentre on social media, Adames moved up an impressive list in team history with the big performance.
Most career 4+ RBI efforts with the @Brewers franchise (1969-):
43- Ryan Braun
25- Robin Yount
23- Cecil Cooper
19- Gorman Thomas
18- Greg Vaughn
18- Geoff Jenkins
18- Richie Sexson
17- Ben Oglivie
16- Willy Adames
16- Paul Molitor
16- Rob Deer
16- Dave Nilsson
16- Prince Fielder
Adames is in the seventh year of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays and Brewers. A Dominican Republic native, he's a .248 career hitter who is hitting .252 this season. Given his power production, he'll be one of the more coveted free agents on the market this offseason. He's 28-years-old and should be looking at a lucrative multi-year deal in free agency.
The Brewers and Braves will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:20 p.m. ET. Freddy Peralta (MIL) will pitch against Chris Sale (ATL).
