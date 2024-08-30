Milwaukee Brewers Shortstop Makes Team History on Friday Afternoon
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames made some elite team history on Friday afternoon during Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds.
Per the team on social media:
Adames is the first shortstop in team history with multiple 25-homer seasons. He homered in the top of the second inning off veteran Nick Martinez.
It's been a prolific season for Adames this year. At the time of this posting, he's hitting .254 with a .339 on-base percentage. He's got 25 homers, 89 RBI and 14 stolen bases. He's a major reason why the Brewers are in first place in the National League Central and are set to advance to the playoffs yet again.
The 29-year-old is a free agent at the end of the season and is setting himself up for a big payday this coming offseason. While Juan Soto will be the most coveted free agent around, Adames and Anthony Santander (Baltimore Orioles) will be highly sought-after as well.
Adames is a seven-year veteran who has played with the Tampa Bay Rays and Brewers. He's a .248 hitter lifetime with 143 homers and 449 RBI. He's also stolen 44 career bases. He had a career-high 31 homers back in 2022 and is looking to eclipse that down the stretch this season.
The Brewers and Reds are playing a makeup game because of a rainout from April. They will play Game 2 on Friday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. DL Hall will pitch for Milwaukee against rookie Rhett Lowder, who is making his debut for Cincy.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.