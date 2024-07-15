Milwaukee Brewers Shortstop Moves to Tie Atop Team History on Sunday

Most career home runs recorded by a (primary) shortstop in @Brewers franchise history (1969-present):

90- Willy Adames (Doing so via his 8th inning 2-run blast in Sunday's 9-3 win by MIL against the Nationals)

90- Jose Valentin

75- J.J. Hardy

60- Jose Hernandez

42- Orlando Arcia