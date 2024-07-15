Fastball

Milwaukee Brewers Shortstop Moves to Tie Atop Team History on Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers went into the All-Star break with a win on Sunday and shortstop Willy Adames went into the record books by virtue of his latest home run.

Brady Farkas

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) hits a single to drive in a run in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field on July 14.
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) hits a single to drive in a run in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field on July 14. / Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers went into the All-Star break with some momentum after beating the Washington Nationals on Sunday 9-3.

The win moves the Brewers, who are in first place in the National League Central, to 55-42. The Nationals are now 44-53 after the loss.

In the win, Brewers pitcher Collin Rea picked up the win after coming in relief of an opener. He went 5.2 innings, giving up five hits and two earned runs. He walked one and struck out seven.

On the offensive side of things, shortstop Willy Adames went 4-for-4 with four RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a home run. His homer was his 15th of the year and put him at the top of this prestigious list in team history.

Per @StatsCentre on social media:

Most career home runs recorded by a (primary) shortstop in @Brewers franchise history (1969-present):
90- Willy Adames (Doing so via his 8th inning 2-run blast in Sunday's 9-3 win by MIL against the Nationals)
90- Jose Valentin
75- J.J. Hardy
60- Jose Hernandez
42- Orlando Arcia

Adames is hitting .246 this season with the 15 homers, 67 RBI and 12 stolen bases. There were thoughts about the Brewers trading him this past offseason, but it certainly looks like holding onto him was the right decision.

The 28-year-old will be a free agent after the season and is setting himself up for a nice pay day this offseason as well. He's a seven-year veteran with the Tampa Bay Rays and Brewers. He's a .247 career hitter with 133 home runs.

The Brewers will be in action on Friday after the All-Star break.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History