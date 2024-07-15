Milwaukee Brewers Shortstop Moves to Tie Atop Team History on Sunday
The Milwaukee Brewers went into the All-Star break with some momentum after beating the Washington Nationals on Sunday 9-3.
The win moves the Brewers, who are in first place in the National League Central, to 55-42. The Nationals are now 44-53 after the loss.
In the win, Brewers pitcher Collin Rea picked up the win after coming in relief of an opener. He went 5.2 innings, giving up five hits and two earned runs. He walked one and struck out seven.
On the offensive side of things, shortstop Willy Adames went 4-for-4 with four RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a home run. His homer was his 15th of the year and put him at the top of this prestigious list in team history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career home runs recorded by a (primary) shortstop in @Brewers franchise history (1969-present):
90- Willy Adames (Doing so via his 8th inning 2-run blast in Sunday's 9-3 win by MIL against the Nationals)
90- Jose Valentin
75- J.J. Hardy
60- Jose Hernandez
42- Orlando Arcia
Adames is hitting .246 this season with the 15 homers, 67 RBI and 12 stolen bases. There were thoughts about the Brewers trading him this past offseason, but it certainly looks like holding onto him was the right decision.
The 28-year-old will be a free agent after the season and is setting himself up for a nice pay day this offseason as well. He's a seven-year veteran with the Tampa Bay Rays and Brewers. He's a .247 career hitter with 133 home runs.
The Brewers will be in action on Friday after the All-Star break.
