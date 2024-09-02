Milwaukee Brewers Speedster Joins Rare Team History in Sunday Loss
The first-place Milwaukee Brewers lost to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, 4-3, but they continue to pace the National League Central at 80-57.
Though the loss has no bearing on the division, it does have playoff implications, as the Brewers are battling it out with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies for the No. 1 seed and No. 2 seeds in the National League. The top two seeds don't need to play in the wild card round.
Milwaukee is currently behind both of those teams. They are 1.0 game behind Philly for the two spot.
Though they lost, Brewers speedster Brice Turang continues to make his impact felt this season. He went 2-for-4 with two singles and a stolen base, which was his 40th of the season.
That also put him in a rare group in team history, according to @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast:
Brice Turang is the 3rd player this season to join the exclusive 30/40 club (30 XBH, 40 SB), along with Shohei Ohtani and Elly De La Cruz.
He is the 7th player in Brewers franchise history to join the club, and the first since Jonathan Villar in 2016.
The 24-year-old Turang was a first-round pick of the Brewers in the 2018 draft. He made his debut on Opening Day in 2023. This year, he's hitting .255 with seven homers and 52 RBI to go along with those 40 steals.
The Brewers will be back in action on Monday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET as Andrew Pallante (STL) pitches against Freddy Peralta (MIL).
