Jackson Chourio Joins Toronto Blue Jays Legend in Baseball History
The Milwaukee Brewers lost against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night, falling 5-4 in walk-off fashion. It's a devastating loss for Milwaukee, who surrendered all five runs in the bottom of the ninth. They are now 8-7.
After the win, the D'Backs have the same record.
Though Milwaukee fell, you can't pin the loss on youngster Jackson Chourio. The 21-year-old star continued his torrid start to the season by going 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI. He also made some baseball history we haven't seen in more than 30 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
5+ home runs & 17+ RBI in team’s first 15 games of season at age 21 or younger (rbi official since 1920):
2025 Jackson Chourio
1994 Carlos Delgado
He's hitting .313 in the early going with the five homers and 17 RBIs. He hit .275 a season ago with 21 homers, 79 RBIs and 22 stolen bases. He helped the Brewers get to the playoffs after winning the National League Central.
Delgado, 52, spent 17 years in the big leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays, Florida Marlins and New York Mets. He was a .280 lifetime hitter with 473 home runs. He had eight seasons of 30 or more homers, was a two-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger.
The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Freddy Peralta (MIL) pitches against Zac Gallen (ARZ).
Peralta is 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA while Gallen is 1-2 with a 5.28.
