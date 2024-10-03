Milwaukee Brewers Star Stands Alongside Babe Ruth in Incredible History
The Milwaukee Brewers staved off elimination in the National League wild card round on Wednesday night by beating the New York Mets, 5-3, in Milwaukee.
The Brewers, who were swept in this round last year, came back from a 3-2 deficit by scoring three times in the bottom of the eighth inning to ultimately win the game.
That eighth inning was headlined by a game-tying home run from rookie Jackson Chourio and a go-ahead homer by Garrett Mitchell.
For Chourio, his output was historic, as he did something not seen since Babe Ruth.
Per @MLB on social media:
Jackson Chourio is the second player in MLB history to hit 2 game-tying home runs in the same game.
The other was Babe Ruth in Game 4 of the 1928 World Series.
H/T @OptaSTATS
In addition to his eighth inning shot, Chourio also hit a game-tying home run in the bottom in the first off Sean Manaea.
The 20-year-old Chourio is 4-for-8 with two homers and three RBI in this series. Entering the season as the No. 2 overall prospect in baseball, Chourio has put together a banner rookie year. He hit .275 in the regular season with 21 homers, 79 RBI and 22 stolen bases. He will be in the running for the National League Rookie of the Year Award alongside Jackson Merrill (San Diego Padres), Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates) and Shota Imanaga (Chicago Cubs).
Game 3 of the series will begin on Thursday night with first pitch coming at 7:08 p.m. ET. Jose Quintana will pitch for the Mets while Tobias Myers gets the ball for Milwaukee.
