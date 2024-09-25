Milwaukee Brewers Stud Rookie on Verge of History For Venezuelan-Born Players

Most total bases - Season by a rookie born and trained in Venezuela:

241- Alex Gonzalez (FLA, 1999)

239- Jackson Chourio (2024 via 2 singles in Tuesday's 7-2 @Brewers win over PIT)

239- Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL, 2018)

237- Ezequiel Tovar (COL, 2023)

222- Magglio Ordonez (CHW, 1998)