Milwaukee Brewers Stud Rookie on Verge of History For Venezuelan-Born Players
With a handful of games left in the regular season, Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jackson Chourio is on track to make some pretty impressive baseball history for Venezuelan-born players.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most total bases - Season by a rookie born and trained in Venezuela:
241- Alex Gonzalez (FLA, 1999)
239- Jackson Chourio (2024 via 2 singles in Tuesday's 7-2 @Brewers win over PIT)
239- Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL, 2018)
237- Ezequiel Tovar (COL, 2023)
222- Magglio Ordonez (CHW, 1998)
Chourio entered the year as the No. 2 prospect in the sport behind Jackson Holliday (Baltimore Orioles) and he's certainly lived up to the billing. As the Brewers have captured the National League Central title, Chourio has hit .275 with 21 homers, 78 RBI and 21 stolen bases.
He and shortstop Willy Adames have become the first set of Brewers teammates to ever go 20/20 in a season and he'll be a big factor for the Brewers in the looming playoffs.
As of now, the Brewers are the No. 3 seed in those playoffs which would pit them against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the wild card round. The two teams met last year in the wild card round with Arizona sweeping the best-of-three series.
However, the Atlanta Braves are just 0.5 games back of that spot as well.
The Brewers will be back in action on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Chourio is expected to be in his usual leadoff spot, giving him an instant chance to break this record.
He figures to finish in the top five of Rookie of the Year voting in the National League, alongside Jackson Merrill (Padres), Paul Skenes (Pirates) and Shota Imanaga (Cubs).
