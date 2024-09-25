Milwaukee Brewers Teammates Do Something Never Done in Franchise History
The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 on Tuesday night at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
It was the 90th win of the season for the surprising Brewers, who have already captured the National League Central title.
As has happened many times this year, Milwaukee got a big performance from shortstop Willy Adames, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. He also stole a base, his 20th of the season.
With that steal, Adames became a member of the 20/20 club. He joined Jackson Chourio in that club, making this the first time that two Brewers players have ever gone 20/20 in the same season.
It's been an incredible year for Adames, who is setting himself up for a big payday in looming free agency. He's hitting .252 with 32 homers, 111 RBI and the 20 stolen bases. The 29-year-old has an OPS of .802, which is near his career-high (.813 in COVID-shortened 2020 season and .818 in 2021).
As for Chourio, he entered the season as the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball and has certainly delivered. He's hitting .275 with 21 homers, 78 RBI and 21 stolen bases. He has an OPS of .798.
As of this moment, the Brewers are ticketed for the No. 3 seed in the National League playoffs. That means they would play the Arizona Diamonbdacks in the wild card round, but the Atlanta Braves are just 0.5 games behind Arizona for that spot.
Milwaukee will play the Pirates again on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. ET.
